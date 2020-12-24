Sam Smith, Céline Dion Gush About Each Other

Sam Smith and Canada’s Céline Dion are feeling the love for each other.

It started when Smith gushed about Dion’s vocals on the 1996 ballad “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” in a video Pitchfork tweeted on Tuesday.

“As I song, I think it’s outrageous. It’s so dramatic,” said Smith. “The vocal performance is out of this world.”

Dion responded via Twitter: “Aww, thank you so much @samsmith. It was great to see you last year in London, and forget about me - I think you're so amazing!! Take care ... hope to see you again soon. Celine xx…”

MORE: Shawn Mendes Apologizes For Misgendering Sam Smith

In July 2019, Smith shared video showing them in the crowd in London’s Hyde Park watching Dion perform. “CELINE DION CHANGED MY LIFE,” they captioned the clip. At the time, Dion replied: “Thanks for coming to my show … It was so great to meet you!”