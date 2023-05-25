Sam Smith 'Heartbroken' About Ending Concert After 4 Songs

Sam Smith has apologized after ending their concert on Wednesday night after performing only four songs.

“I am honestly heartbroken I couldn’t finish the show tonight for you all,” Smith wrote in an Instagram Story. “I’m sorry I’m sorry I’m sorry.”

Smith, who was at AO Arena in Manchester, England as part of the Gloria tour, sang “Stay With Me,” “I’m Not The Only One,” “Like I Can” and “Too Good At Goodbyes” and then left the stage.

About 20 minutes later, according to reports, fans were asked to leave the venue because the show was over due to “vocal issues.”

In their message to fans, Smith explained: “I fought off a virus a few weeks ago and since then we have travelled across Europe and had such incredible shows. Today in soundcheck I felt fine and was so excited to give Manchester an amazing show tonight, with a special surprise at the end.

“During my third song, I noticed something wrong with my voice. I prayed it was just my voice waking up for the show but into the fourth song I could feel something was really wrong. I came off stage and have tried everything to get my voice back in gear but it won’t.”

Fans were left fuming. "Sam came out and everyone was screaming and getting into it. They dedicated their show to Tina Turner and told us they had a surprise for us,” one told the Manchester Evening News. “Little did we no the surprise was them not coming back on stage. First it was an issue which would be sorted in two minutes, then about 25 minutes later we were told to go home. What a let down.”

It was later announced that Smith’s show in Glasgow on Thursday night and Saturday’s concert in Birmingham have been cancelled. Their next scheduled concert is June 3 in Warsaw.

Smith brings the Gloria tour to Canada in August for shows in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.