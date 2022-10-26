Sam Smith, Kim Petras Make History With 'Unholy'

Sam Smith and Kim Petras have made history with their collaboration “Unholy.”

The song, which dropped Sept. 22, is currently topping the singles chart in Canada as well as the U.S. and UK – making Smith the first non-binary solo artist and Petras the first trans solo artist with a No. 1 hit.

“Unholy” is also the first No. 1 hit for both singers. (Smith came close with their 2014 single “Stay With Me” made it to No. 2.)

The song was co-written and co-produced by Canada's Henry "Cirkut" Walter and the music video was directed by Canada's Floria Sigismondi. It will be part of Smith’s fourth studio album, Gloria, out Jan. 27.

In 2019, Smith told fans in an Instagram post: "After a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out. I’m so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision but I’ve been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think but f**k it!

"I understand there will be many mistakes and mis gendering but all I ask is you please please try. I hope you can see me like I see myself now. Thank you."