Sam Smith Reveals Plan For Special Gift From Ed Sheeran

Sam Smith has taken the wraps off the unusually large gift they received from Ed Sheeran.

“It’s actually wild. I thought it was a joke,” Smith said on an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show that aired Tuesday. “It's a six-foot-two marble penis.”

Smith said the faux phallus weighs two tons. “I’m going to have to get it craned into my house.”

The 30-year-old singer shared their plans for the massive member. “I want to turn it into a fountain,” they revealed, “which I think will be hard to do.”

Smith said they’re not the first to receive a giant penis from Sheeran. “I’m not the first. Elton [John] got the first.”

In 2021, John said Sheeran gave him a huge marble penis for his birthday. “It's really big. It's beautifully made,” he told Australia’s Carrie and Tommy Show. “It’s a beautifully made penis. What do you buy the man who has everything? A huge marble penis.”

Clarkson asked Smith if they were planning to name the statue and then suggested “Duke of Hastings,” Regé-Jean Page’s character on Bridgerton. “Sounds grand and six-two,” she said. (According to his IMDB profile, Page is three inches short.)

“Oh, I like that,” Smith said. “I’m going to steal that.”