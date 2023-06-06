Sam Smith Shares Health Update With Fans

Sam Smith has given fans a health update.

“It's actually really, really positive news,” Smith said in a video posted Saturday on Instagram. “My vocal cords are healing, and after a week of vocal rest, it's looking good.

“It's looking like I'm going to be OK for the rest of the shows and that's really amazing news.”

On May 24, Smith ended their concert in Manchester, England after performing only four songs. Fans were then asked to leave the venue because the show was over due to “vocal issues.”

In a statement on social media, Smith said they were “heartbroken” and explained: “I fought off a virus a few weeks ago … During my third song, I noticed something wrong with my voice. I prayed it was just my voice waking up for the show but into the fourth song I could feel something was really wrong. I came off stage and have tried everything to get my voice back in gear but it won’t.”

Shows in Glasgow and Birmingham were then postponed.

“I'm still and will always be so sorry for everyone who missed out on the show. These things are completely out of my control," they said. "I'll be doing everything I can to get back to you guys as soon as I can.”

Smith brings the Gloria tour to Canada in August for shows in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.