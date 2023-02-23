Sam Smith To Appear In Season 2 Of 'And Just Like That...'

Sam Smith will make an appearance in the sophomore season of Sex And The City spin-off And Just Like That…, it has been revealed.

The singer shared a post from the show’s official Instagram account showing them at their trailer and captioned it: “Up to something unholy on set.”

No details were divulged so it’s not clear if Smith is making a cameo or playing a more significant role. If it’s the latter, it will mark their television acting debut. (They showed up in the 2019 flick One Red Nose Day and a Wedding.)

Season 2 of And Just Like That… has been in production in New York City since late last year. The HBO Max series airs in Canada on Crave (whose parent company owns this website).

Last week, Smith was subjected to a bizarre verbal assault while walking in Central Park. A woman screamed that the pop star was a "sick b*****d" and "evil."

Smith, who adopted gender-neutral pronouns in 2019, has been under attack by religious extremists since his recent performances of “Unholy” with Kim Petras at the Grammys and Brit Awards.