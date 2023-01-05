Sam Smith Tour Coming To 3 Canadian Cities

Sam Smith announced Thursday that their upcoming tour will include three stops in Canada.

GLORIA The Tour will hit the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Aug. 11 and Montreal’s Bell Centre on Aug. 12 and will return north on Aug. 22 for a show at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

It is the first North American tour for Smith since 2018's The Thrill of It All Tour, which touched down in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Edmonton and Calgary.

Canada’s Jessie Reyez, who is featured on Smith’s forthcoming album Gloria (out Jan. 27), will be the opening act.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Jan. 13 at 9 a.m. local time.

"This is going to be so special," the 30-year-old singer wrote on Instagram. "It's been too long sailors!! Can't wait to see all your gorgeous faces and celebrate the era of GLORIA together.