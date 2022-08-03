Sara Quin Of Tegan And Sara Shares Baby News

Sara Quin of Tegan and Sara is a new mom!

The 41-year-old Canadian artist shared a selfie on Instagram account showing her holding the newborn at her shoulder. She captioned it “My #crybaby” – a wink at the duo’s forthcoming album Crybaby.

The baby’s face is not visible and Quin did not share its sex or any details about the birth.

Quin, a Calgary native who lives in Vancouver, has largely kept her personal life out of the spotlight but it is known that she has been in a longtime relationship with Stacy Reader.

In July, Tegan and Sara announced the release of their 10th studio album, Crybaby, on Oct. 21 as well as details of a fall tour that includes two stops at home in Canada. They will play Toronto’s Danforth Music Hall on Nov. 1 and Vancouver’s Commodore Ballroom on Nov. 20.