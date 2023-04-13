School Boss Uses Taylor Swift Songs To Warn Students About Missing Class

Students in Tampa, Florida who are considering skipping school to attend Taylor Swift’s concerts there this week need to calm down.

So said Addison Davis, superintendent of Hillborough County Public Schools in a letter distributed to students that he also read in a video posted on social media.

“There’s a Delicate situation we must discuss. Are you …Ready For It?,” it begins. “I understand there is a rather big concert taking place in Tampa this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. In my Wildest Dreams I never thought I’d be sending a communication saying this, however, This Is Me Trying to be the best Superintendent I can be without creating any Bad Blood between myself and our amazing students.

“Under not circumstances will Friday be an excused absence because you were having an Enchanted evening under the Starlight at Raymond James Stadium. I understand I am the Anti-Hero here, and Call It What You Want, but You’re On Your Own Kid if you think being a Swiftie is a good excuse for missing important instruction. You know All Too Well you Should’ve Said No to attending a Thursday night concert.”

Davis goes on to work more than a dozen more Swift song titles into the letter.

“I hope there is not a Blank Space in your seat on Friday morning,” he wrote.

Read the full letter below: