Scooter Braun Files For Divorce From Canadian Wife

Music manager Scott “Scooter” Braun has filed for divorce from his Canadian wife Yael Cohen after seven years.

In a petition filed in a Los Angeles court on Wednesday, Braun seeks joint custody of their children Jagger, 6, Levi, 4, and Hart, 2. The couple had a prenuptial agreement and Braun has agreed to pay spousal support.

Braun manages Canada's Justin Bieber as well as artists like Ariana Grande, J Balvin, The Kid LAROI and Demi Lovato.

He and Cohen were married July 6, 2014 in Whistler, B.C.

Braun, 40, marked their anniversary this year by posting a wedding pic on Instagram that he captioned: “If just for the kids you have given me everything. But thanks to you I have grown, I have been pushed to be the best version of myself and to continue growing and learning. That all happened because you came in to my life. 7 years. The adventure is just beginning. Thank you Yae. I love you. Happy anniversary.”

Cohen, 34, commented with heart emojis and “A Team 4lyfe.”

Braun's divorce filing shows "TBD" as the couple's date of separation. TMZ first reported on the split on July 10. "We're told they've been having some trouble for a couple months," it said, "but it's unclear if they've physically separated yet." Page Six said the couple was still living together and "there are currently no plans for them to divorce."

Cohen, who was born in South Africa but came to Canada with her family in 1994, has not posted to Instagram since November 2020, at which time she wrote – in response to the U.S. election – “It ain’t over till it’s over.”