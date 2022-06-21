Scotty McCreery, Wife Expecting Baby No. 1

Country star Scotty McCreery shared news on Tuesday that he and wife Gabi are expecting their first child in November.

“Baby boy McCreery coming soon!,” McCreery captioned photos on Instagram of the couple holding up sonogram images and a pair of tiny cowboy boots.

“We always knew we wanted kids, but we always knew we wanted the first few years to travel and have time on the road, to see things and experience life,” the 28-year-old singer told People. “We’ve gotten to live a lot of life and do some cool things, so seems like now’s a good time to settle down a little and expand the family.”

McCreery, who launched a music career after winning Season 10 of American Idol, married paediatric nurse Gabi Dugal exactly four years ago in North Carolina. Childhood friends, they dated for six years before he popped the question in September 2017.

McCreery is scheduled to perform Aug. 27 at a country music festival in Dieppe, New Brunswick.