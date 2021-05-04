Sean Combs Shows Off 'Love' Driver's License

The artist formerly known as Puffy, Puff Daddy, P. Diddy and Diddy is officially Sean Love Combs.

“Look what I just got in the mail today…,” the hip hop mogul captioned a pic of his Florida driver’s license in an Instagram post. “IT’S OFFICIAL!!! WELCOME TO THE LOVE ERA.”

Combs announced back in 2017 that he wanted to be known as “Brother Love.” In a video he shared on Twitter, he said: “I’m just not who I am before, I’m something different. So my new name is ‘Love,’ a.k.a. ‘Brother Love.’”

He later explained on social media that he was “only joking” and was still Diddy. “I didn’t change my name,” he said. “It was just part of one of my alter egos. One of my alter egos is ‘Love.’”

Then, last November, he had his legal name changed from Sean John Combs to Sean Love Combs.

The 51-year-old’s decision to share an image of his driver’s license – which was actually issued to him last July – has raised some eyebrows. Although he blanked out the “2” from his address, the rest of his personal information is visible. (Some fans also noticed his zip code is shown as “33333” – a Fort Lauderdale zip code – when it is, in fact, “33139.”)