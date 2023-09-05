Sean “Diddy” Combs To Receive Global Icon Award At The 2023 MTV VMAs

Sean “Diddy” Combs will receive the Global Icon Award and perform at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

Diddy will be the third artist to receive the honour which recognizaes "an artist/band whose unparalleled career and continued impact & influence has maintained a unique level of global success in music and beyond." Previous winners includ Red Hot Chili Peppers in 2022 and Foo Fighters, who won the inaugural award, in 2021.

He will also join the growing list of performers that includes Doja Cat, Anitta, Karol G, Stray Kids, Demi Lovato, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Måneskin, and Shakira, who will be presented with this year's Video Vanguard Award.

Diddy last performed at the VMAs back in 2005, when he did double duty as both the host and a performer. He also performed in 2002 and 1997, in which he paid tribute to his late friend and collaborator, Notorious B.I.G.

On September 15, Diddy will release a new album called The Love Album: Off the Grid, featuring a massive guest list that includes Justin Bieber, Mary J Blige, Jazmine Sullivan, H.E.R, Summer Walker, Babyface, John Legend, Busta Rhymes, Ty Dolla $ign, Kehlani, 21 Savage, and, in what might be his final collaboration ever, The Weeknd.

The 2023 MTV VMAs take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on September 12.