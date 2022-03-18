Sean Lennon Laments Tweets Quoting His Late Father

Sean Lennon, the son of Yoko Ono and John Lennon, has shared some advice for people who want to engage with him on social media by quoting the words of his late father: Let it be.

“If you’re ever thinking of replying to one of my tweets with a Beatles or John Lennon lyric, first stop and think about the fact that probably ten or more people have already done so that day,” he tweeted on Wednesday. “If you still want to after that, well, go ahead I guess.”

Realizing he had just opened the floodgates, Lennon replied to his own tweet. “‘I’ve got a feeling’ that this tweet was asking for it, so fine have at it.”

One follower tweeted: “I cant Imagine what its like, it must happen to you at least 8 Days A Week, its Because they're Jealous Guys and need Help! I've Got A Feeling they will get some Instant Karma or Something but In My Life i find it best to just Let It Be and Come Together.”

Lennon replied with three skull emojis.

When a fan asked if there are “any other band’s lyrics you would like us to reply with?” Lennon responded: “The Shaggs please.”

Check out some of the responses:

I’m only here for the crypto tweets. Hope that this is not a line in Sergeant Pepper’s album. It really could have been. — Mikael Pawlo (@mpawlo) March 17, 2022

The proper move would be to quote the Rolling Stones, but you can't always get what you want. — C.J. Carella (@CJCarella) March 17, 2022

Just let it be, Sean. — Jamie Muffett Voiceover (@jamiebritishvo) March 17, 2022

This poor man lives the Saturday Night Live skit with Paul Simon in the elevator every single day -- have a heart. — Mark Jeffrey (@markjeffrey) March 17, 2022

Ground control to major Tom.....



Ahhh damn it I panicked and mixed up artists and their lyrics — Courtland Patrick Budd (@TheInaneRambler) March 17, 2022

Sean, we can work it out. — Charles Mudede (@mudede) March 17, 2022

imagine all the people — bella (@margotroebbie) March 17, 2022