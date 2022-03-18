iHeartRadio

Sean Lennon Laments Tweets Quoting His Late Father

seanlennon

Sean Lennon, the son of Yoko Ono and John Lennon, has shared some advice for people who want to engage with him on social media by quoting the words of his late father: Let it be.

“If you’re ever thinking of replying to one of my tweets with a Beatles or John Lennon lyric, first stop and think about the fact that probably ten or more people have already done so that day,” he tweeted on Wednesday. “If you still want to after that, well, go ahead I guess.”

Realizing he had just opened the floodgates, Lennon replied to his own tweet. “‘I’ve got a feeling’ that this tweet was asking for it, so fine have at it.”

One follower tweeted: “I cant Imagine what its like, it must happen to you at least 8 Days A Week, its Because they're Jealous Guys and need Help! I've Got A Feeling they will get some Instant Karma or Something but In My Life i find it best to just Let It Be and Come Together.”

Lennon replied with three skull emojis.

When a fan asked if there are “any other band’s lyrics you would like us to reply with?” Lennon responded: “The Shaggs please.”

Check out some of the responses:

Artist Radio

Listen to music from Sean Lennon

12

Latest Videos