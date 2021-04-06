Security Guard For Kodak Black Shot In Leg

A security guard for Kodak Black was shot early Monday in the leg outside a McDonald’s in Tallahassee, Florida.

According to police, Black and his entourage stopped at the restaurant shortly after leaving Baja’s Beach Club at around 3 a.m. local time. The rapper’s security detail blocked the entrance to the parking lot with a vehicle that was then fired upon.

Black, who was in Tallahassee last weekend to headline a music festival, was rushed away from the scene in an armoured vehicle.

The 23-year-old has a long criminal history and was a few months into a 46-month prison term on federal weapons charges when Donald Trump commuted his sentence on his final day as U.S. president.