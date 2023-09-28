See Dua Lipa Play A Spy In The Trailer For 'Argylle'

Dua Lipa got her feet, or, tail wet in this summer's blockbuster, Barbie, and now the global superstar is ready to launch an acting career with a starring role in the new spy-thriller-comedy, Argylle.

She joins a stacked, all-star cast that includes Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Henry Cavill, John Cena, Bryan Cranston, Samuel L. Jackson and Catherine O'Hara in the latest project by director Matthew Vaughn (Kingsmen franchise).

The film follows Elly Conway (Howard), an introverted spy novelist who seldom leaves her home, is drawn into the real world of espionage when the plots of her books get a little too close to the activities of a sinister underground syndicate. When Aiden (Rockwell), a spy, shows up to save her (he says) from being kidnapped or killed (or both), Elly and her beloved cat Alfie are plunged into a covert world where nothing, and no one, is what it seems.

Lipa plays a character within the pages of Conway's book, who seemingly comes to life before her own eyes. Last year she spoke about her foray into film with Dan Levy on an episode of her podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service.

“I had a really great time, and it was really exciting, but I think for me it’s like baby steps,” she said. “I think that’s also just, like, the best way to discover yourself as well. Rather than throwing yourself in the deep end with something that maybe you can’t completely tackle head on. Like, I think my biggest fear would be taking on a really big role and being, like, f**k. Now I have to, like, be an actor and feel these emotions and feelings on camera, when I haven’t, like, you know, brought myself up to that point yet. But definitely really exciting.”

Argylle hits theatres on February 2, 2024.

Watch the trailer below.