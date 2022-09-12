SEE THE PICS! Harry Styles Meets Fans At 'My Policeman' Premiere

There were screams outside the Princess of Wales Theatre on Saturday as Harry Styles arrived for the world premiere of My Policeman.

The 28-year-old pop star, wearing green Gucci and carrying a purse, greeted hundreds of fans who lined the street in front of the venue.

Styles was joined at the premiere by co-stars Emma Corrin, Gina McKee, Linus Roache, David Dawson, Rupert Everett and director Michael Grandage.

In My Policeman, Styles plays Tom Burgess, a closeted English police officer in the 1950s who marries a woman (Corrin) while carrying on a relationship with a museum curator (Dawson). The film is based on the 2012 Bethan Roberts novel of the same name.

At a press conference ahead of the premiere, Styles said the film is about wasted time – which he opined “is the most devastating thing.”

He explained: “It’s the one thing we cannot control. It’s the one thing you can’t have back. And I think the one thing that I think matters – whatever kind of life you’ve lived – at the end when you think back on time with people you love.”

Styles said he was drawn to the role because all of the characters in the film “have some really nice qualities, and they also have some flaws that we might hope not to have but, as humans, we all have them.

“At different points in the story, you’re able to see bits of yourself and sometimes maybe not your favourite parts of yourself in different characters. That’s why it kind of resonated with me so much.”

Harry Styles at a TIFF press conference. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Styles is back in New York City to do the last three concerts in a 15-date run at Madison Square Garden before taking his Love On Tour to Austin, Chicago and Inglewood.

My Policeman is scheduled to open in cinemas on Oct. 21 and will stream on Prime Video beginning Nov. 4. Check out a trailer here.