See Timothée Chalamet As Bob Dylan

Timothée Chalamet is officially Bob Dylan.

The Dune star has long been attached to the role of the legendary singer-songwriter, and is currently in New York City shooting A Complete Unknown, the upcoming Bob Dylan biopic.

Photos have now emerged of Chalamet on the street in full '60s Dylan mode, carrying a well-used guitar case, which you can see below.

Originally titled Going Electric, the James Mangold-directed biopic will cover Dylan's early days coming up through the NYC folk music scene, including his controversial appearance at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival when he “went electric.”

A Complete Unknown will also include the characters of Dylan's contemporaries like Joan Baez (Monica Barbaro), Sylvie Russo (Elle Fanning), Pete Seeger (Edward Norton), Alan Lomax (Nick Offerman), and Johnny Cash (Boyd Holbrook).

Chalamet recently admitted he would like to see his Dune 2 co-star Austin Butler reprise his Oscar-nominated performance as Elvis Presley and join him in the movie. "I was kind of wishing we could create a musical cinematic universe," Chalamet said.