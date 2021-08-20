Selena Gomez Admits She Hasn't Posted On Socials Since 2017

Selena Gomez has revealed it has been about four years since she has posted anything on social media.

In an interview with Elle, the 29-year-old star said she turned over her accounts and passwords to her assistant in 2017.

“I don’t have it on my phone, so there’s no temptation,” Gomez explained. “I suddenly had to learn how to be with myself. That was annoying, because in the past, I could spend hours looking at other people’s lives. I would find myself down nearly two years in someone’s feed, and then I’d realize, ‘I don’t even know this person!’

“Now I get information the proper way. When my friends have something to talk about, they call me and say, ‘Oh, I did this.’ They don’t say, ‘Wait, did you see my post?’”

Once the most-followed female on Instagram, she is currently third behind Ariana Grande and Kylie Jenner (and fifth overall) but still has 253 million followers. On Twitter, she has an impressive 65 million followers.

Gomez said she ditched social media for the good of mental health because she struggled with the negativity of comments.

“It was so nice,” she said. “I felt like I was suddenly able to be so present.”