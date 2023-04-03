Selena Gomez Brings Little Sister To Taylor Swift Concert

Selena Gomez was in her native Texas this past weekend to see Taylor Swift perform on The Eras Tour.

Gomez, who last year described Swift as “my only friend in the industry really,” brought her half-sister Gracie Elliot Teefey to the concert at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Wearing a folklore-worthy cardigan and a white skirt, Gomez got into the show just like any other Swiftie. While performing “22,” Swift reached down and gave her black fedora to Gracie, who gifted her with a bracelet.

1. The way she gives Taylor a friendship bracelet in exchange for the hat

2. The way she immediately puts the hat on



I don’t care if she’s Selena Gomez’s little sister, she absolutely deserved this moment and this interaction is everything. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Enp9NhqryJ — Sav 🪩 eras tour chicago x 3! (@SavLovesSwift) April 2, 2023

"Thank you bestie for having me and my sissy transport into your mystical, euphoric and special world," Gomez later shared on Instagram. "Proud to know you! love you forever and always."

Gomez and Swift have been tight for about 15 years. In an interview with Rolling Stone in November, Gomez recalled: “I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor, so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong.”

In February, Gomez gushed about Swift on social media. “My best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game.”

The Eras Tour has already also brought out famous fans like the members of HAIM as well Emma Stone, Chloë Grace Moretz, Emma Roberts, Ellen Pompoeo, Diplo and Canada’s Shania Twain.