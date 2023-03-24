Selena Gomez Calls For An End To Hailey Bieber Bullying

Selena Gomez said Friday she wants the harassment of Hailey Bieber to stop.

“Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity,” Gomez in an Instagram Story. “This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying.

“I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.”

Hailey, who is married to Gomez's ex Justin Bieber, has been relentlessly taunted online and IRL by diehard fans of Gomez who dissect their social media posts to fuel speculation that there is a feud.

Gomez previously spoke up in a TikTok livestream about the lengths some of her loyal fans will go on her behalf. “Some of the things that I don’t even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting,” she said, “and it’s not fair, and no one, ever, should be spoken to in the manner that I’ve seen.”

In an interview last September, Hailey denied there was any “drama” between her and Gomez. “It's all respect. It's all love,” she said. The two were photographed together last October at a party in Los Angeles.

Hailey said it has been hard to deal with hate from “Jelena” fans but “they've never ruined anything for me. They’re not ruining my life, they're not ruining my happiness and that, I think, is the real win of the whole thing. You're actually not taking anything away from me.”

In 2019, Hailey denied that she posted the song “I’ll Kill You” by Summer Walker and Jhené Aiko in response to Gomez’s single “Lose You to Love Me.” On Instagram, she wrote: "Please stop with this nonsense… there is no 'response.' This is complete BS.”

In an Instagram Live at the time, Gomez asked fans to “please be kind to everyone. I don't like seeing people being disrespectful or rude to other people, so please don't do that.”