Selena Gomez Calls Out Facebook Over Vaccine Lies

Selena Gomez has once again accused Facebook of not doing more to rid its platforms of COVID-19 misinformation and conspiracy theories.

“In December I asked @Facebook and @Instagram to take action on lies about COVID and vaccines,” the pop star tweeted, before noting that U.S. president Joe Biden and the U.S. surgeon general Vivek Murthy “have finally called for action.”

Gomez added: “So why do they still refuse to act?”

In December, Gomez tweeted: “Scientific disinformation has and will cost lives. @Facebook said they don’t allow lies about COVID and vaccines to be spread on their platforms. So how come all of this is still happening? Facebook is going to be responsible for thousands of deaths if they don’t take action now!”

Biden recently said Facebook was “killing people” but later said the company was not directly responsible.

In a statement, Facebook said “since the beginning of the pandemic we have removed over 18 million instances of COVID-19 misinformation” and said it has “labeled and reduced the visibility of more than 167 million pieces of COVID-19 content debunked by our network of fact-checking partners so fewer people see it and — when they do — they have the full context.”