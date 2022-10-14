Selena Gomez Could Have Been On 'The Big Bang Theory'

Selena Gomez was courted for a guest role on The Big Bang Theory, it has been revealed.

In the new book The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series, executive producer Steve Molaro said Gomez was approached “a couple of times” about playing the stepsister of Amy Farrah Fowler (played by Mayim Bialik).

Molaro said before it was established that Amy’s parents were still together, he “kicked around an idea that Amy had been complaining about her awful stepsister,” who was “beautiful and great and everyone loves her.”

He added: “It never worked out due to scheduling.”

In a June 2016 post on Instagram, Gomez came out as a fan of the series. “The one thing that gets me going before anything.. Sheldon Cooper - Big Bang Theory,” she captioned a photo showing her watching an episode in her dressing room.

The Big Bang Theory ended its 12-season run in 2019 but continues to air in syndication.