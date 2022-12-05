Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa Open To Collaborating

Selena Gomez and Dua Lipa said Saturday they would love to do a collaboration.

At the Variety Hitmakers brunch on Saturday, Gomez praised Lipa for bringing back dance music and called her “powerful" and "beautiful.”

Lipa, who was also at the event, said she would “absolutely” love to work with Gomez.

A "Selipa" track would certainly fit Gomez's next album, which she said will be dance music.

“I am so happy, and you're going to be so happy when you hear the music, I promise,” the 30-year-old pop star told Variety. “I want everyone to feel good when they’re hearing the new record and I just want it to be powerful and empowering but really happy.”

It will be Gomez’s first studio album since 2020’s Rare. A release date has not been announced.