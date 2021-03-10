Selena Gomez Hints At Stepping Away From Music

Selena Gomez has hinted that her days of making music might be coming to an end.

“It’s hard to keep doing music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously,” the pop star told Vogue. “I’ve had moments where I’ve been like, ‘What’s the point? Why do I keep doing this?’”

Gomez, 28, has released six studio albums since 2009 – including three as Selena Gomez & the Scene – and drops her fourth EP, the Spanish-language collection Revelación, on Friday.

The singer said she believes “Lose You to Love Me,” her 2019 song about her relationship with Justin Bieber, was her best song but “for some people,” she said, “it still wasn’t enough.”

Gomez admitted it has made her think about focusing on her producing and acting career instead.

“There are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that I’m so thankful, for that I keep going,” she admitted, “but I think the next time I do an album it’ll be different. I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music.”