Selena Gomez Launches Mental Health Campaign

Just in time for Mental Health Awareness Month, Selena Gomez has announced the launch of a campaign to make mental health services available in schools.

Mental Health 101 “advocates for more mental health in education, empowers our community, and encourages financial support for more mental health services in educational settings,” according to a description online.

In an Instagram post, Gomez said the campaign is close to her heart. “I know first hand how scary and lonely it can feel to face anxiety and depression by yourself at a young age,” she wrote.

“If I had learned about my mental health earlier on – been taught about my condition in school the way I was taught about other subjects – my journey could have looked very different.”

The campaign includes a petition to get mental health services in schools and a call for donations to the Rare Impact Fund. (Gomez’s Rare Beauty brand will match donations, up to $200,000 U.S.)

“For anyone who is hurting right now, I hope you know that you are not alone,” Gomez wrote. “I'm a believer in seeking help. Getting support and educating myself on mental health has changed my life, and it can change yours, too.”