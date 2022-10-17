Selena Gomez Poses For Pics With Hailey Bieber

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber proved there is no bad blood between them by posing for photos together Saturday night at a party in Los Angeles.

Photographer Tyrell Hampton snapped the pics of the pair at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala. It is the first time Canadian singer Justin Bieber’s ex and his wife have been photographed together.

“Plot twist,” Hampton captioned one of the photos in an Instagram post.

In an interview last month, Hailey denied there was any “drama” between her and Gomez.

“It's all respect. It's all love,” she said, adding that she never hooked up with Bieber while he was with Gomez. “No, not one time. When him and I ever started, like, hooking up or like anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship – ever, at any point."

Hailey added: “I can say, period, point blank: I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody. That's the end of it.”

She said it has been hard to deal with hate from diehard “Jelena” fans but “they've never ruined anything for me. They’re not ruining my life, they're not ruining my happiness and that, I think, is the real win of the whole thing.

“You're actually not taking anything away from me.”

Gomez spoke up in a TikTok livestream about the lengths some of her loyal fans will go on her behalf. “Some of the things that I don’t even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting,” she said, “and it’s not fair, and no one, ever, should be spoken to in the manner that I’ve seen.”