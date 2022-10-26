Selena Gomez 'Resting' After Getting COVID-19

Selena Gomez shared news on Wednesday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

"I am resting and feeling ok," the pop star wrote in an Instagram Story. "A friendly reminder covid is still out there. Get updated on your boosters. I was actually scheduled to get mine this week."

Gomez said she has been forced to cancel her appearance at a taping on Wednesday afternoon of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

A string of music stars have tested positive this year, including Camila Cabello, John Mayer, BLACKPINK's Rosé and members of BTS. In February, Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder said he was hit hard by COVID-19. “It was… it felt pretty serious,” he recalled.