Selena Gomez Says She Has 'One More Album' In Her

Selena Gomez sounds as if she is preparing to retire from music in the not too distant future.

Appearing on an episode of the Smartless podcast, the singer/actress/cosmetics mogul explained that she is looking to focus on acting as her main gig, but not before she releases new music.

“I do feel like I have one more album in me but I would probably choose acting,” Gomez told hosts Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes. “I wanted to be an actress, I never really intended on being a singer full-time but apparently that hobby turned into something else."

She explained that as she's gotten older she's found it harder to juggle multiple careers, which includes running her Rare Beauty empire.

“I started having a lot of fun with music and then touring was really fun," she said. "But I was doing my TV show at the same time [Wizards of Waverly Place] and I just found it really fun so I just kept going but the older I get, the more I’m kind of like, I would like to find something to just settle on... I am going to want to chill because I’m tired.”

She added, “I don’t think I’m the best singer but I do know how to tell stories and I love being able to make songs.”

Based on what she told Ryan Seacrest back in September, the next and final album will be contain "no sad songs. Just beautiful songs that are really fun, energetic, pop as pop can be."

Currently, Gomez is slated to appear in one more season of her Hulu series, Only Murders In The Building, alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short.








