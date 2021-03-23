Selena Gomez Shares Taylor Swift Throwback Pics

Selena Gomez shared a set of throwback pics late Monday that are breaking the internet.

The singer posted three images in an Instagram post that show her with Taylor Swift and Swift’s cat Benjamin Button.

Gomez wrote: “kinda missin this one.”

Overnight, the post racked up a whopping 7.8 million “likes.”

Gomez, who has 217 followers on Instagram, previously shared one of the pics in an October 2019 Instagram Story: “My ride or die,” she wrote at the time. “I would die for this one. Thank you for forever being by my side. You have taught me so much, walked through all of this with me, STAYED and you remind me to be a better human being. I’m on your side for life.”