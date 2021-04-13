Selena Gomez To Host 'Vax Live' Special

Selena Gomez will host Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World, which is set to include performances by Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, H.E.R. and J Balvin.

“This is a historic moment to encourage people around the world to take the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to them, call on world leaders to share vaccine doses equitably and to bring people together for a night of music in a way that hasn’t felt possible in the past year,” Gomez said, in a release. “I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

The Global Citizen special, which will be broadcast May 8th on several U.S. networks and streamed on YouTube, will be pre-taped at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Lopez, Vedder and Balvin were among the music stars who took part in last year’s Global Citizen special One World: Together At Home, a virtual concert curated by Lady Gaga in support of health care workers and others impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.