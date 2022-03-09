Sergio Vega Confirms He Left Deftones Last Year

Bassist Sergio Vega has confirmed that he left Deftones early last year.

In a statement he read in a video shared on Instagram, Vega – who replaced Chi Cheng in 2009 – said he was told that he would eventually be made an official member of Deftones.

“I had worked with the band for 12 years and at the start of every album cycle I asked about becoming an official member, but the contract would be improved instead,” he explained. "COVID was a breaking point for a lot of people and I started to question my place in the band, and the future that I wanted for my career.

“I really started to need something stable, because at that point, my contract with them was cancelled.”

Vega said after discussions, Deftones offered him the same deal he already had. “At that point. It was clear there was no opportunity for growth for me. So I declined the offer,” he recalled. “And then I call the guys immediately to see where the miscommunication was to resolve it. But there was no response.”

Vega said the band’s lawyer then notified him that their offer was withdrawn.

“So I left the band early last year, and since then I’ve been focused on my band Quicksand, as well as working as a producer and writer for other artists and projects,” he said.

Vega had only kind words for the members of Deftones. “I want you to know that I appreciate all the years we spent together: writing, performing, being taken into your worlds,” he said. “I learned a lot from each one of you. When you brought me in, you created a new sense of passion for music that I will always cherish and carry with me. You truly changed my life.”