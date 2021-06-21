SEVENTEEN In Quarantine Following COVID-19 Exposure

The members of K-pop group SEVENTEEN are in quarantine until June 29 after being in close contact with two people with COVID-19.

Pledis Entertainment said Friday that two staff members who were with the 13 members of the group on June 15 later tested positive. It added that S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino tested negative for COVID-19 on June 18 and “currently are showing no symptoms.”

The quarantine is in line with guidelines established by South Korean health officials.

SEVENTEEN has postponed promotional appearances for its eighth EP, Your Choice, which dropped on June 18.

“Detailed schedules for the resumption of SEVENTEEN’s activities will be provided following the conclusion of their self quarantine,” Pledis Entertainment said, in a statement.