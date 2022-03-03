SEVENTEEN's Hoshi Tests Positive For COVID-19

Hoshi has become the third member of SEVENTEEN to test positive for COVID-19.

The 25-year-old, whose real name is Kwon Soon Young, experienced a sore throat and cough on Wednesday, according to a statement from Pledis Entertainment.

“He immediately carried out a PCR test, and on the morning of March 3, he tested positive for COVID-19.”

The company said Hoshi has mild symptoms and is self-isolating at home. “The agency places the health of the artist as our highest priority, and we will do our best to support Hoshi’s treatment and recovery.”

Hoshi’s fellow SEVENTEEN members Wonwoo and Vernon previously tested positive for COVID-19.

Last June, Pledis Entertainment said all 13 members of the group were in quarantine – as per South Korea's protocols at the time – after being in close contact with two people who had COVID-19.

Other K-pop stars who have tested positive for COVID-19 include Rosé of BLACKPINK and several members of BTS.