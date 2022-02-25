SEVENTEEN's Vernon Tests Positive For COVID-19

Vernon of K-pop group SEVENTEEN has tested positive for COVID-19, his label reported on Friday.

“Vernon was tested positive on the self-test kit after experiencing a sore throat on Thursday, February 24,” read a statement from Pledis Entertainment. “He promptly took a PCR test and was confirmed with COVID-19 on the morning of Friday, February 25.

“Vernon is currently not exhibiting any extraordinary symptoms other than a sore throat and is administering self-treatment at home.”

The 24-year-old U.S.-born rapper, whose fulll name is Hansol Vernon Chwe, was in contact with fellow SEVENTEEN members DK and Dino on Tuesday and S.Coups and Woozi on Wednesday, the company said.

“They only met for a brief moment while wearing masks and did not come in close contact,” read the statement, which added that all four have tested negative.

“It would be difficult for Vernon to take part in SEVENTEEN’s activities for a while.”

Last June, Pledis Entertainment said all 13 members of the group were in quarantine – as per South Korea's protocols at the time – after being in close contact with two people who had COVID-19.