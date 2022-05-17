SEVENTEEN Tour Includes 2 Shows In Canada

SEVENTEEN has announced it will launch the North American leg of its Be The Sun world tour in Vancouver.

The K-pop group will perform on Aug. 10 in Vancouver ahead of a string of shows in the U.S. before returning north for a Sept. 3 stop in Toronto.

Information on venues and tickets will be forthcoming.

The tour news comes only days before the release of Face The Sun, the fourth studio album from SEVENTEEN, on May 27. Last month, the group released “Darl+ling,” its first single performed in English by all 13 members.

SEVENTEEN made its Canadian debut at Toronto’s Massey Hall in 2017.