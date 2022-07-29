Sex Assault Lawsuit Against Bob Dylan Dismissed

The woman who accused Bob Dylan last year of a sexual assault in 1965 has dropped her lawsuit against the singer.

Last August, “J.C.” sued Dylan in New York, claiming she was 12 years old when he plied her with drugs and alcohol.

“Between April and May of 1965 the defendant, Dylan, exploited his status as a musician by grooming J.C. to gain her trust and to obtain control over her as part of his plan to sexually molest and abuse J.C.,” the lawsuit claimed.

J.C. claimed the abuse caused her “permanent and lasting” issues, including depression, anxiety and humiliation. She sought unspecified damages for assault, battery, false imprisonment and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

At a hearing on Thursday, the lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice, meaning it can’t be refiled.

Dylan’s lawyer Orin Snyder said in a statement it was “outrageous” that the lawsuit was ever filed. “We are pleased that the plaintiff has dropped this lawyer-driven sham,” he said.