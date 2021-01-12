Sex Pistols Biopic Coming To TV

The Sex Pistols are coming to a TV near you.

A six-part series about the ‘70s punk band will begin production in March for U.S. cable channel FX with Anson Boon as Johnny Rotten, Toby Wallace as Steve Jones and Louis Patridge as Sid Vicious.

Based on the memoir Lonely Boy: Tales From A Sex Pistol by Jones, the series will be directed by Danny Boyle, who helmed two Trainspotting movies and the Beatles-inspired Yesterday.

"Imagine breaking into the world of The Crown and Downton Abbey with your mates and screaming your songs and your fury at all they represent," said Boyle, in a release. "This is the moment that British society and culture changed forever. It is the detonation point for British street culture… where ordinary young people had the stage and vented their fury and their fashion… and everyone had to watch & listen… and everyone feared them or followed them."

Boyle said the heart of the series is Jones, "a young charming illiterate kleptomaniac – a hero for the times – who became in his own words, the 94th greatest guitarist of all time."

The Sex Pistols released only one studio album – Never Mind the Bollocks, Here's the Sex Pistols – but are credited with sparking the punk movement in the UK.

The series will also star Sydney Chandler as singer Chrissie Hynde (who had a fling with Jones), Emma Appleton as Sid Vicious’ girlfriend Nancy Spungen, and Maisie Williams as model Pamela Rooke.