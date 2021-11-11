Sex Pistols' Johnny Rotten Unmasked On 'The Masked Singer'

Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon – aka Johnny Rotten – was revealed as the voice inside the Jester costume on Wednesday’s episode of The Masked Singer.

The 65-year-old punk rock icon’s performance of the folk song “Man of Constant Sorrow” was not enough to keep him in the competition.

On the Oct. 20th episode, Lydon covered Alice Cooper’s “School’s Out.”

A wildcard contestant, Jester initially teased that he was on The Masked Singer to “show the world that I’m a loveable, sensitive, multi-faceted clown who just wants to make you laugh.”

After being unmasked, Lydon said he wanted to be on the show to cheer up his wife Nora Foster, who is living with Alzheimer’s disease.

The celebrity judges guessed that the Jester was Cooper, Sammy Hagar, Gene Simmons, The Who’s Roger Daltrey, Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott – or comedian Ricky Gervais.

