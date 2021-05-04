Shaggy To Perform At Virtual UWI Toronto Benefit Awards

Shaggy will perform at the 12th UWI Toronto Benefit Awards later this month, it was announced Tuesday.

The event honours “leaders and organizations … whose body of work have impacted the Caribbean region” and supports a scholarship fund at the University of the West Indies. Shaggy received the Luminary Award in 2015.

This year’s honourees include supermodel Naomi Campbell.

Due to pandemic restrictions, the UWI Toronto Benefit Awards on May 22 at 7 p.m. EST will be virtual, but registration to stream the event is free.

Shaggy, who was born in Jamaica, has earned a pair of Grammy Awards and enjoyed success with hits like “It Wasn’t Me,” “Boombastic,” “Angel” and “Oh Carolina.”