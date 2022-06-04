Shakira Confirms Split From Gerard Piqué

Shakira and her partner, Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué, confirmed Saturday that they have separated.

“For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy,” reads a joint statement. “Thank you for your understanding.”

The 45-year-old Colombian pop star has sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, with 35-year-old Piqué, whom she started dating in 2010 after he appeared in the video for her song “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).”

According to Spanish media reports, Shakira ended their relationship when she learned Piqué was cheating with a woman El Periodico identified as a 20-year-old student who works as an event hostess in Barcelona.

Spanish media reported that Shakira took the couple’s sons on vacation to Ibiza last month and Piqué has been living by himself in an apartment in Andorra. (He is part owner of FC Andorra.)

In her new song “Te Felicito” with Rauw Alejandro, Shakira sings in Spanish: “To complete you I broke into pieces / They warned me, but I didn't listen / I realized that yours is false / It was the drop that overflowed the glass / Don’t tell me you're sorry / That seems sincere but I know you well and I know you lie.”

Shakira’s relationship with Argentinian lawyer Antonio de la Rúa ended in 2010 after a decade together.