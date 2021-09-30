Shakira Says She Was Attacked, Robbed By Wild Boars

Shakira said Wednesday she and one of her sons were robbed by a pair of wild boars while in a Barcelona park.

In a series of Instagram Stories, the 44-year-old Colombian pop star showed off what was left of a handbag she recovered following the attack.

“Look at how two wild boar which attacked me in the park have left my bag,” said Shakira. “They were taking my bag to the woods with my mobile phone in it. They've destroyed everything.”

The "She Wolf" singer said she was walking with her eight-year-old son Milan when the animals attacked and ripped her bag away before retreating into the woods.

In one clip, Shakira urged her son to talk about “how your mommy stood up to the wild boar.”