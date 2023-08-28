Shakira To Receive Video Vanguard Award, Perform At 2023 MTV VMAs

Shakira has been named this year's winner of the Video Vanguard Award at next month's MTV Video Music Awards.

The Colombian-born star will be the first South American artist to receive the honour, and the second Latina artist, after Jennifer Lopez was presented with it back in 2018.

The Video Vanguard Award, also known as the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, is a lifetime achievement award given to recording artists and music video directors who have made an outstanding contribution to popular music.

Shakira will be the sixth consecutive female artist to be honoured with the award, following the likes of Rihanna (2016), P!nk (2017), Jennifer Lopez (2018), Missy Elliott (2019) and Nick Minaj (2022). Kanye West was the last male artist to receive it back in 2015.

In addition to be awarded the honour, Shakira will also perform at the show, marking her first VMAs performance in 17 years. The Video Vanguard Award is normally accompanied by a mini-set or medley of career-spanning hits by the recipient.

She will join the previously announced lineup of performers, which includes Stray Kids, Demi Lovato, Karol G and Måneskin, with more to be announced shortly.

The 2023 MTV VMAs take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on September 12.