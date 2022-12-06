Shania Twain Adds 8 Shows To Canadian Tour

Shania Twain announced Tuesday she is adding eight concerts across Canada to her 2023 tour.

The country-pop superstar will return to Toronto, Quebec City, Montreal, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver next October and November. Check out the new dates below.

Twain’s Queen Of Me Tour already includes stops in those cities – and four others – in May and June. She is also set to headline Ottawa Bluesfest on July 6.

Tickets for the second leg of the tour go on sale Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. local time.

Twain hasn’t been across Canada since her 2018 Now Tour, which came three years after her “farewell” Rock This Country Tour. She finished another run of her Let’s Go residency in Las Vegas in September and, in August, Twain was in Oro-Medonte, Ontario to close out the Boots and Hearts country music festival.

Queen Of Me Tour

previously announced

May 2 & 3 - Rogers Arena, Vancouver

May 5 & 6 - Rogers Place, Edmonton

May 9 & 10 - Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary

May 12 - Sasktel Centre, Saskatoon

May 14 - Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg

June 12 - Scotiabank Centre, Halifax

June 14 & 15 - Avenir Centre, Moncton

June 17 - Videotron Centre, Quebec City

June 18 - Bell Centre, Montreal

June 20 - FirstOntario Centre, Hamilton

June 21 - Budweiser Gardens, London

June 23 & 24 - Budweiser Stage, Toronto

July 6 - Ottawa Bluesfest, Ottawa

newly announced dates

Oct. 22 - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

Oct. 24 - Videotron Centre, Quebec City

Oct. 25 - Bell Centre, Montreal

Nov. 7 - Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg

Nov. 9 - Sasktel Centre, Saskatoon

Nov. 11 - Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary

Nov. 12 - Rogers Place, Edmonton

Nov. 14 - Rogers Arena, Vancouver