Shania Twain Adds 8 Shows To Canadian Tour
Shania Twain announced Tuesday she is adding eight concerts across Canada to her 2023 tour.
The country-pop superstar will return to Toronto, Quebec City, Montreal, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver next October and November. Check out the new dates below.
Twain’s Queen Of Me Tour already includes stops in those cities – and four others – in May and June. She is also set to headline Ottawa Bluesfest on July 6.
Tickets for the second leg of the tour go on sale Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. local time.
Twain hasn’t been across Canada since her 2018 Now Tour, which came three years after her “farewell” Rock This Country Tour. She finished another run of her Let’s Go residency in Las Vegas in September and, in August, Twain was in Oro-Medonte, Ontario to close out the Boots and Hearts country music festival.
Queen Of Me Tour
previously announced
May 2 & 3 - Rogers Arena, Vancouver
May 5 & 6 - Rogers Place, Edmonton
May 9 & 10 - Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary
May 12 - Sasktel Centre, Saskatoon
May 14 - Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg
June 12 - Scotiabank Centre, Halifax
June 14 & 15 - Avenir Centre, Moncton
June 17 - Videotron Centre, Quebec City
June 18 - Bell Centre, Montreal
June 20 - FirstOntario Centre, Hamilton
June 21 - Budweiser Gardens, London
June 23 & 24 - Budweiser Stage, Toronto
July 6 - Ottawa Bluesfest, Ottawa
newly announced dates
Oct. 22 - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
Oct. 24 - Videotron Centre, Quebec City
Oct. 25 - Bell Centre, Montreal
Nov. 7 - Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg
Nov. 9 - Sasktel Centre, Saskatoon
Nov. 11 - Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary
Nov. 12 - Rogers Place, Edmonton
Nov. 14 - Rogers Arena, Vancouver
Artist Radio
Listen to music from Shania Twain