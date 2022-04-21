Shania Twain, Allison Russell Part Of 'Women In Country' Exhibit

Shania Twain and Allison Russell are representing Canada in an exhibition opening next month at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles.

The Power Of Women In Country Music “highlights the past, present and future of country music’s greatest female trailblazers,” according to a release.

The outfit and top hat Twain wore in her 1999 video for “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” are among the artifacts and memorabilia in the exhibition.

Ontario-born Twain and Montreal's Russell are on a long list of artists that includes Taylor Swift, Mickey Guyton, Kacey Musgraves, Miranda Lambert and Dolly Parton.

“I hope you enjoy a little glimpse into my world, from one country fan to another,” Parton said, in a release. The dress she wore during her 1971 Grand Ole Opry performance of “Joshua” and her custom butterfly-inlaid Gibson banjo are among the items on display.

Also showcased are Trisha Yearwood, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Rosanne Cash, Emmylou Harris, Faith Hill, Loretta Lynn, Reba McEntire, Carly Pearce, Maren Morris and LeAnn Rimes. Late singers in the exhibition include Patsy Cline, Patsy Montana and Minnie Pearl.

“It’s humbling to be included in the Women In Country exhibition alongside such powerful and impactful female artists,” said Rimes, in a release. “This also couldn’t be better timing to highlight items from some of my most memorable moments as this year marks my 25th anniversary in the industry."

The exhibition opens May 27 and runs until Oct. 2. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning April 30.

Here are the acts in The Power Of Women In Country Music exhibition:

• Ingrid Andress

• Kelsea Ballerini

• Danielle Bradbery

• Brandi Carlile

• Maybelle and Sara Carter

• Rosanne Cash

• Callista Clark

• Patsy Cline

• Jessie Jo Dillon

• Madeline Edwards

• Nicolle Galyon

• Mickey Guyton

• Caylee Hammack

• Emmylou Harris

• The Highwomen

• Faith Hill

• Wanda Jackson

• Jillian Jacqueline

• Tiera Kennedy

• Miranda Lambert

• Loretta Lynn

• Rose Maddox

• Reba McEntire

• Patsy Montana

• Maren Morris

• Kacey Musgraves

• Rissi Palmer

• Dolly Parton

• Carly Pearce

• Minnie Pearl

• Pistol Annies

• Margo Price

• LeAnn Rimes

• Jean Ritchie

• Reyna Roberts

• Allison Russell

• Hillary Scott

• Brittney Spencer

• Taylor Swift

• Leah Turner

• Shania Twain

• Laura Veltz

• Cindy Walker

• Tricia Walker

• Trisha Yearwood

• Yola