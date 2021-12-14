Shania Twain Announces 'Final' Vegas Residency Shows

Shania Twain announced Monday her Las Vegas residency Let’s Go! will wrap up next September.

“Let’s go out in style,” she tweeted.

The Canadian country superstar has added 16 shows to the residency: June 3, 4, 8, 10, 11, 15, 17 and 18; Aug. 26, 27 and 31; and Sept. 2, 3, 7, 9 and 10.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. ET.

Twain launched Let’s Go! at the Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in December 2019 but was paused after 22 shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In May, the singer announced the show would resume in December 2021 and run until February 2022.

Twain’s first residency, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace from 2012 to 2014, grossed nearly $44 million U.S. from 105 shows.