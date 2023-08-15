Shania Twain Announces Las Vegas Residency For 2024

Shania Twain is on her way back to Sin City!

The Canadian country star has announced she will return for her third Vegas residency in May 2024 for COME ON OVER – The Las Vegas Residency – All The Hits!

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of her smash hit album, Come On Over, Twain will perform a string of shows in May, August, September, November and December at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

"I am excited to be returning to Vegas for my third residency COME ON OVER, performing in Vegas is a huge honour and I love this theatre," Twain said in a statement. "The audience can expect ALL THE HITS with a few fan favourites from the new album in there too. I am in a celebratory mood and there is nowhere better to party than Vegas, so I hope you all join me!"



Twain announced the residency on socials with a video that shows her doing the laundry, putting away dishes and fluffing pillows before pausing and saying, "F**k this. I'm going to Vegas!"

Previously she held a residency from 2012 to 2014 for Still the One and 2019 to 2022 for Let’s Go!

Here are the dates for COME ON OVER – The Las Vegas Residency – All The Hits!:

May 10, 11, 15, 17, 18, 23, 25, 26

August 23, 24, 29, 31

September 1, 4, 6, 7

November 29, 30

December 4, 6, 7, 11, 13, 14

Tickets for the show are on sale Monday, August 21. Click here for more information.