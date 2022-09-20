Shania Twain Announces New Single 'Waking Up Dreaming'

Shania Twain thrilled fans on Monday by announcing that she is releasing a new song.

"Every time I get to announce something like this I get such a rush of adrenaline and nerves – it never gets old,” the 57-year-old Canadian superstar wrote on social media. "I am super excited to share with you that my new song 'Waking Up Dreaming' is coming out this Friday!!”

Twain said the single is “just the start” of the next chapter in her music career.

“I've spent the last couple years working away on new music... on my documentary... on the Vegas residency and it's been such a creatively fulfilling time for me.”

Twain hasn’t released a studio album since 2017’s Now but collaborated with Kelsea Ballerini on “Hole in the Bottle” and Orville Peck on “Legends Never Die” in 2020. A companion album to Twain's documentary, Not Just A Girl (The Highlights) featured Twain’s biggest hits along with the title track.