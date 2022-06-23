Shania Twain Cancels Vegas Show Due To Health
Shania Twain said Wednesday she is under “strict doctors’ orders” not to sing.
“I woke up this morning feeling unwell and with no voice,” the 56-year-old Canadian star wrote in a message to fans on social media.
Twain cancelled Wednesday night’s Let’s Go! residency show but vowed to do “everything I can to get back on stage for this Friday and Saturday.”
After this weekend, Twain has eight performances scheduled at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in August and September.
Twain will be back in her native Ontario on Aug. 7 to headline the Boots and Hearts Music Festival in Oro-medonte.
Artist Radio
Listen to music from Shania Twain