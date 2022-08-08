Shania Twain Comes Home To Close Out 'Boots And Hearts' Festival
A severe summer storm on Sunday night couldn’t keep Shania Twain from closing out the Boots and Hearts festival in her native Ontario.
At around 8:45 p.m., organizers announced the grounds at Burl’s Creek in Oro-Medonte were being evacuated “due to severe incoming weather conditions.”
In a tweet, they told fans to “seek shelter outside the grounds for your safety.”
Less than an hour later, organizers said the site was re-opening. Twain hit the stage slightly later than scheduled and delivered an electrifying set.
Jeremy Chan / Getty Images
With Avril Lavigne singing along backstage, 56-year-old Twain rolled through her hits.
Earlier, during sound check, she tweeted: "Ontario, I'm home!! What a beautiful day to play a hometown show... I'm so excited to see you all tonight! … Let’s go girls!”
Twain, who was born in Windsor and raised in Timmins, owns a cottage on Lake of Bays, about an hour north of the Boots and Hearts festival site.
Not Just a Girl live for the very first time! @ShaniaTwain @BootsandHearts #shaniatwain #bootsandhearts pic.twitter.com/m3V3ZZHlSZ— Derek Haley (@derekphaley) August 8, 2022
Shania Twain is a National Treasure! pic.twitter.com/Di4a42LLQA— Jon C (@JonCunningham) August 8, 2022
What a show thank you @ShaniaTwain and @BootsandHearts pic.twitter.com/eAOpEKdHTP— Andy Donovan (@AndyDonovan64) August 8, 2022
