Shania Twain Comes Home To Close Out 'Boots And Hearts' Festival

A severe summer storm on Sunday night couldn’t keep Shania Twain from closing out the Boots and Hearts festival in her native Ontario.

At around 8:45 p.m., organizers announced the grounds at Burl’s Creek in Oro-Medonte were being evacuated “due to severe incoming weather conditions.”

In a tweet, they told fans to “seek shelter outside the grounds for your safety.”

Less than an hour later, organizers said the site was re-opening. Twain hit the stage slightly later than scheduled and delivered an electrifying set.

Jeremy Chan / Getty Images

With Avril Lavigne singing along backstage, 56-year-old Twain rolled through her hits.

Earlier, during sound check, she tweeted: "Ontario, I'm home!! What a beautiful day to play a hometown show... I'm so excited to see you all tonight! … Let’s go girls!”

Twain, who was born in Windsor and raised in Timmins, owns a cottage on Lake of Bays, about an hour north of the Boots and Hearts festival site.